Miami Heat Re-Linked To $197 Million Star After Blockbuster Magic Trade
The Miami Heat have been connected mainly to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
But another big name has re-entered the mix as a possible option as well: Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant. The Grizzlies getting a haul for Desmond Bane has left many outsiders entertaining any scenarios for their other star prospects as well.
Yahoo Sports writer Vince Goodwill pitched the idea of the Miami Heat reconsidering Morant.
"Don’t think I’m breaking news here, but in the middle of the whole Jimmy Butler saga last year, one name that multiple league sources brought up to me was, ‘Hey, you might want to check on Ja Morant in Miami,’" Goodwill said. "I didn’t understand the iterations of it. I was like, this is going to be a really complicated trade, because of Jimmy’s extension and Ja’s long money."
Morant would elevate Miami's scoring unit alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. He averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals last season. Morant would provide an inside scorer to balance out Herro as a perimeter threat. A package would likely include Nikola Jović, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins, with multiple first-round picks.
Still though, Memphis already expressed its unwillingness to dish out Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as their franchise players.
And yet, there will probably be many more of these rumors transpiring in the coming weeks.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Bad News For Miami Heat Fans If Skip Bayless Prediction Comes True
Superstar Or Not, Udonis Haslem Warns Incoming Players About Heat Culture
Udonis Haslem Gives Reason It's Too Early To Write Off Indiana Pacers In NBA Finals