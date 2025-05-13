Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Among Those Waiting For 'Playoff Jimmy Butler'
Every postseason, NBA fans witness Jimmy Butler turn into "Playoff Jimmy," illustrating his rise in play as he enters the most crucial games of the year.
But he was nowhere to be found in Golden State's Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler had just 14 points on nine shot attempts in a must-win affair for the Steph Curry-less Warriors. His former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem, a witness to many "Playoff Jimmy" performances, knows the six-time All-Star could've displayed a better effort Monday night.
"I've been front row and center to see Playoff Jimmy Butler, and I know what he's capable of," Haslem said on First Take Tuesday morning. "But what I do know about Jimmy is he's a very calculated offensive player. He preys on guys making mistakes. If you have a weakness, he's going to find it. But I think what Minnesota did was they didn't show any weaknesses. They guarded him with length, they stayed on the floor, they didn't go for any pump fakes or shot fakes, they didn't put him at the free-throw line."
NBA analyst Jay Williams was much less lenient in his criticism of Butler, emphasizing that Butler needs to improve for Golden State to have a chance at redeeming this series.
"I don't even know what to say about this one," Williams said. "This is crazy. I mean, this is why Jimmy Butler was brought to Golden State for moments like this."
The series heads back to Minnesota Wednesday night, with the Timberwolves up 3-1.
