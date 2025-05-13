NBA Draft Hopeful Linked To Miami Heat Tests Well At Combine
After the NBA lottery, the draft combine is in full swing with many players linked to the Miami Heat participating. One player linked to the Heat throughout the draft cycle is Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley. He was recruited by Dan Hurley as a five-star out of Montverde Academy, a prep school notable for developing NBA talent such as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony revealed McNeeley's measurements at the draft combine on Monday.
McNeeley supposedly grew since his last official measurement. The concern for the Heat is he may not slip to No. 20 overall with a solid combine performance. As a former five-star recruit and post-freshman season draft entrant, McNeeley is a hot commodity as a prospect. However, his shooting needs to improve at the NBA level. Last season, McNeeley shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range. The shooting inefficiencies could deter teams from selecting him early in the draft.
A common NBA player comparison for the young forward is Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, who has become an important piece of the Kings' future. He was drafted much higher than McNeeley is projected but the two players share similar skillsets. Murray has flourished with Sacramento as a strong on-ball defender.
If McNeeley slips to the Heat at No. 20, he could be the type of player that Miami develops in the G-League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce before becoming a contributor in the rotation. At his young age, the UConn star has a ton of potential to become an integral piece for the franchise.
