Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Bold New York Knicks Claim
Even before the unfortunate injury to the Boston Celtics’ star, Jayson Tatum, the New York Knicks looked like they were in firm control of the series.
Despite entering as the clear underdogs to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks have a commanding 3-1 lead heading into Game 5. On the Wy Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explains why their late-game execution is one of the main reasons he respects them as true championship contenders.
“Listen, if it’s in that last five minutes and we’re within somewhere between 10-6, we've got y’all,” Wade explained. “We really got a chance. If we’re going into that last five minutes, and it’s reachable that we’re at 10 and we can get that joint down to six before the three-minute mark, you start chipping away at it. So when we’re watching and talking about the last five, no series has shown us what the last five means more than the New York and Boston series.”
“New York has come back and hawked their (expletive) down,” Wade continued. “How they’ve done that is the things we like to talk about in those last five minutes. I look at them, and that’s a team that believes. First of all, to be able to go on the road, you can win one sometimes. It’s hard to win two because you feel full after that first one. But to watch them in that last five, they execute on both ends of the floor to perfection.”
The Knicks looked similar to the Heat in 2023, as they were massive underdogs and given a three percent chance to defeat the Celtics. And just like the Heat, the Knicks took control of the series by stealing two games from the Celtics in TD Garden.
