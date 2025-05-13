Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Calls On One Player To Swing Celtics Series
As the Boston Celtics attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Knicks Wednesday night without superstar Jayson Tatum, there's one player many are looking at.
Reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem emphasized Brown being the X-factor in Game 5.
"Never underestimate the heart of a champion," Haslem said on First Take Tuesday morning. "This game is going to take heart. You gave up two at home. You look around the locker room and tell your guys, 'We're not focused on winning the series right now. We just need to get one game.' I think they have enough to get one. I really do. They have character, they have the coaching, they have the championship DNA. Jaylen Brown, you got that bag. You've got to bring it."
ESPN analyst Jay Williams echoed this sentiment, highlighting Brown's track record as Boston's superstar alongside Tatum.
"This is your $300 million moment," Williams said. "This time demands that moment for you to lead this team."
Brown had 20 points in Game 4 but shot just 25 percent from 3-point range and got into early foul trouble. With Tatum out for the rest of the series, the star guard will need to have his shining moment this postseason.
