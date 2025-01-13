Heat Part Ways With Jaime Jaquez Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster Trade With Nets
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is not meeting expectations in his sophomore campaign following an impressive rookie season.
His stats and efficiency are down, potentially making the Heat's front office more willing to part ways with the 23-year-old. There is no motivation to move on from Jaquez if veteran star Jimmy Butler is, in fact, traded prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
However, if Butler plays in Miami for the remainder of the season, there will likely be a desire to add win-now pieces in the coming month. FanSided predicted the Heat could make the following blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets:
Heat receive: Cameron Johnson
Nets receive: Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Johnson is arguably the NBA's most sought-after trade target for championship contenders, considering his ability to mesh in any system. The Nets forward is averaging 19.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on 49.6 percent shooting and 43.6 percent from three-point range. He could act as the perfect frontcourt complement next to Bam Adebayo, who is having a down year on the offensive end.
Brooklyn's motivation to accept this package over the likes of potential offers from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors comes from a high level of confidence in Jaquez. He showed flashes of All-Star potential during his rookie season, which the Nets could hopefully unlock.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.