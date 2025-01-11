NBA Insider Suggests Jimmy Butler Might Make Bold Call About His Heat Future
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will not settle for anything less than a maximum contract.
With this in mind, organizations interested in trading for the six-time All-Star must be willing to pay a regressing veteran forward top dollar. However, there's no reason this needs to take place prior to the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 6.
One aspect of Butler's situation going overlooked is his $52.4 million player option for next season. Considering the lack of teams able to pay him a max deal in free agency, NBA Insider Bobby Marks of ESPN suggests he could surprisingly opt in.
“I think there is a strong likelihood he's on this roster when we get past February 6th," Marks said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "I know it’s been reported that [Jimmy] is going to decline that option and become a free agent—But when you have $52 million on the table, you have to have a home to go to. I think it would be more likely to opt into the contract & then see where you stand as far as a trade. Both sides need each other."
The last route the Heat's front office and team president Pat Riley wish to take is forcing a Butler trade at the deadline simply to get him off the roster. Riley will not settle for a package he's not satisfied with.
Meanwhile, Butler waiting till next season to see a change of scenery is a genius move. If the Phoenix Suns are truly his No. 1 destination, moving Bradley Beal's lucrative contract in its final guaranteed year could be much easier than it is currently.
