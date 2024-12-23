Heat Part With Jimmy Butler In Proposed Blockbuster Trade For Lakers' Haul Of Assets
The Miami Heat are willing to end their tenure with star Jimmy Butler if the right package presents itself at the trade deadline.
A plethora of championship contenders should make a run at acquiring the six-time All-Star in hopes he'll push them over the hump. Butler is more than capable of stepping up in the biggest moments, after leading the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances since 2020.
One organization in love with acquiring All-Stars is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers need someone to complete their Big Thre next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Butler could do just that.
Bleacher Report ironed out all of the details of how the Lakers could land Butler in a three-team blockbuster trade:
Detroit Pistons Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Los Angeles Clippers' 2025 second-round pick (via Lakers)
Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Toronto's 2025 second-round pick (top-55 protection, via Detroit), Lakers' 2029 first-round pick (top-four protection; turns into 2030 second if not conveyed), Lakers' 2031 first-round pick (top-five protection; turns into 2031 second-round pick if not conveyed)
Lakers Receive: Jimmy Butler
This is the best offer the Lakers can put forth, but it will simply not overpower a package from teams such as the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. The dream of teaming Butler with James and Davis is highly unlikely unless the 35-year-old's market is much drier than anticipated.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Could Acquire All-Star Guard 'Reading The Room' By Trading Away Terry Rozier
Heat’s Chances Of Trading For De'Aaron Fox Threatened By Western Conference Team
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.