Heat Could Acquire All-Star Guard 'Reading The Room' By Trading Away Terry Rozier
If the Miami Heat decide against trading star Jimmy Butler at February's deadline, making a championship push isn't a terrible idea.
To do this, at least one major move would be needed. Butler is at the center of attention, followed closely by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater recently shared the one-time All-Star and his agent, Rich Paul, are 'reading the room' in Sacramento.
"While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, the former All-Starand his prominent agent are reading the room in Sacramento before deciding what comes next. Fox, who hired Paul in November 2022, has another season left on his current deal," Amick and Slater wrote.
If Fox does decide to request out of Sacramento, a trade similar to the following is how the Heat could acquire the 27-year-old:
Heat receive: Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Kings receive: Terry Rozier, Kel'el Ware, Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick
Landing Fox is ideal for the Heat because of his ability to fit whatever route the front office takes. The team can contend with a Big Three of Fox, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo or form a loaded 'Big Four' if Butler sticks around.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat’s Chances Of Trading For De'Aaron Fox Threatened By Western Conference Team
Heat Trade Away Jimmy Butler In Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster For All-Star Forward
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.