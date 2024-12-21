Inside The Heat

Heat Could Acquire All-Star Guard 'Reading The Room' By Trading Away Terry Rozier

Anthony Pasciolla

Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the Miami Heat decide against trading star Jimmy Butler at February's deadline, making a championship push isn't a terrible idea.

To do this, at least one major move would be needed. Butler is at the center of attention, followed closely by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater recently shared the one-time All-Star and his agent, Rich Paul, are 'reading the room' in Sacramento.

"While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, the former All-Starand his prominent agent are reading the room in Sacramento before deciding what comes next. Fox, who hired Paul in November 2022, has another season left on his current deal," Amick and Slater wrote.

If Fox does decide to request out of Sacramento, a trade similar to the following is how the Heat could acquire the 27-year-old:

Heat receive: Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

Kings receive: Terry Rozier, Kel'el Ware, Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Landing Fox is ideal for the Heat because of his ability to fit whatever route the front office takes. The team can contend with a Big Three of Fox, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo or form a loaded 'Big Four' if Butler sticks around.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

