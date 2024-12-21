Heat’s Chances Of Trading For De'Aaron Fox Threatened By Western Conference Team
The Miami Heat love to involve themselves in sweepstakes for star guards, as seen from their interest in Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell in recent seasons.
It appears the next backcourt star on the trade block is Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox. With the Kings sitting at 13-15 (good for the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference), his future remains uncertain.
The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported a rising Western Conference team is already monitoring his situation.
"Meanwhile, rival executives are monitoring the Fox situation closely and league sources say one team in particular — the San Antonio Spurs — is positioning itself to pursue the Houston native as a possible partner for Victor Wembanyama, should Fox become available. Barring a significant Kings turnaround, others are surely close behind," the article shared.
This means the Heat could lose out on yet another All-Star, considering how appealing the Spurs likely are for Fox. Pairing up with a generational talent in Wembanyama could do wonders for Fox's playmaking. Not to mention, that tandem combined with the youth of San Antonio's roster could make serious noise in the postseason.
For Heat fans, all hope is not lost. Hearing that "others are surely close behind" should allow the Miami fanbase to keep the dream alive of landing the Kings guard.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.