Heat Predicted To Settle For $112 Million Star If Kevin Durant, Giannis Trade Demands Are Too High

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Despite the Miami Heat almost always finding themselves in trade rumors surrounding the league's top superstars, the front office rarely delivers.

Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant highlight the list of players the Heat missed out on this decade, but another opportunity could present itself to pursue the latest of the three.

Durant and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are widely viewed as the most intriguing targets of the summer, but Miami's front office could very well miss out on them due to lucrative asking prices.

Bleacher Report predicts the Heat to settle for a pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star forward Trey Murphy III if the Bucks' and Suns' trade demands are too high.

"Miami has the right defensive infrastructure to surround Young with or could turn to Murphy as a cheaper option who can put up 20-plus points a game," the article shared.

Murphy inked a four-year, $112 million contract with the Pelicans in late 2024 but is already seen as available given New Orleans' lackluster 2025 campaign. Murphy proved he's capable of contributing to a championship contender at just 24 years old, as he averaged 21.2 points on 45.4 percent shooting in 53 appearances last year.

By no means does Murphy vault the Heat from Round 1 exit to title contender, but adding him to the rotation proves team president Pat Riley is determined to avoid running it back.

