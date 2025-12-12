Longtime NBA insider heard that Giannis "would really love to land" in Miami

The 14-11 Miami Heat, having lost four games in a row and five of their last six, and their fans might not have quite the same rose-colored lenses from earlier this season, even with the team still somewhat surpassing early expectations overall.

Many in the fanbase, (and others around the league), are wondering if they'll have a shot at acquiring one of the best three players in the sport. Veteran NBA insider Howard Beck, (of The Ringer), stoked an ever-intensifying fire of hope for Heat fans when it comes to potentially trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"In doing the Giannis story and talking to people around the league, after New York, Miami was suggested to me as a place that Giannis would really love to land if it's not New York," Beck began. "And so, again, like where Giannis wants to go is only one piece of this, and it's not going to be determinative necessarily. It will still come down to what the Bucks can get from their trade partner."

“Again, in doing the Giannis story and talking to people around the league, Miami was suggested to me as a place Giannis would really love to land if it's not New York.” - @HowardBeck



Via @ZachLowe_NBA Show: https://t.co/8uPyGq6dQN pic.twitter.com/U0DOLncUk8 — Dru (@dru_star) December 11, 2025

This comes just a few days after insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line mentioned the Heat and the Dallas Mavericks as the teams Antetokounmpo previously had an eye on in 2020, (before the Bucks dealt for Jrue Holiday and eventually won the 2021 championship).

"But yeah, it's like you know, [Tyler] Herro, [Andrew] Wiggins, [Kel'el] Ware, or can you keep Ware out of it, possibly, but then give them all of your picks?," Beck asked. "So two firsts and some swaps, and, by the way, like while that doesn't sound spectacular as a draft capital haul, going back to my story and going back to our discussion of earlier, well, maybe it doesn't take as big of a draft capital haul as it once did."

Herro, born in Wisconsin, is up for a contract extension in the summer, while Wiggins has a player option. Ware is under contract for another two seasons after this one.

The Milwaukee Bucks, given a second chance at life with their superstar over the summer, are not exactly getting by with a passing grade in their first third of the season evaluation.

They have lost 10 of their past 12 games and are now 10-15 overall, in a virtual tie with the Chicago Bulls for the last spot in the Play-In Tournament. Without Antetokounmpo, they've won just one of eight, and are one game over .500 with him in the mix.

"Again, the Hawks have the ultimate trump card because they they have control of that Bucks-Pelicans [draft pick] swap, but, you know, maybe two picks and some swaps plus good players, Herro, Wiggins, whatever. Again, I know they're going to demand Ware, maybe that's enough, but it's hard," Beck said. "I also just don't ever underestimate the Heat's aggression, their ambition and their star chasing. Like it would not surprise me if they just found a way and would do, I don't want to say whatever it took, but would do well."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket