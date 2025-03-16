Heat Predicted To Acquire $70 Million Guard In Aggressive Trade With Rebuilding Team
The Miami Heat are nine games under .500 and are on a seven-game losing streak, making rather obvious Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are unable to lead a championship-contending team.
This means if the Heat intend to avoid a rebuild, finding strong complementary pieces this offseason on top of a true No. 1 option is a must. One of the most ideal trade options would come from the Utah Jazz, as their front office could part with many of their win-now players this offseason.
26-year-old guard Collin Sexton is a prime example of someone Utah may deal this summer, which is exactly what Bleacher Report predicts will happen. He was listed as a potential trade target for the Heat due to his high motor and knack for scoring.
The problem is Sexton feels a bit too similar to Heat guard Terry Rozier, who has greatly failed to meet expectations in his first full season in Miami. So, the front office could see acquiring the Jazz star as a do-over or another disaster waiting to happen.
Assuming it's the former, there are a lot of reasons Sexton would appeal to the Heat. He is averaging 18 points and 4.2 assists on 46.9 percent shooting and 39.7 percent from three-point range in 52 appearances this season. In four of his first six NBA seasons, he appeared in 60 or more games.
The combination of scoring, high motor on both ends, and respectable availability is what makes a trade for Sexton tempting for Heat team president Pat Riley.
