Heat Predicted To Add Veteran NBA Champion In Trade Sending Jimmy Butler To Spurs

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Winning is the No. 1 priority for Miami Heat team president Pat Riley and the rest of the front office.

This is true whether six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is on the court or not. Odds are, the Heat will be looking to contend without Butler in the near future, but instead, the win-now return package Riley is truly happy with. One of the top criteria for a win-now player is to have experience winning, which is what the San Antonio Spurs could send in return for the 35-year-old.

FanSided predicted the following trade could take place between the Heat and Spurs, landing a veteran NBA champion in Miami:

Spurs receive: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson

Heat receive: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

The reality is that although all three of these Spurs players can make an immediate impact in the Heat's rotation, better offers should come forth. Barnes remains a consistent rotational piece while Johnson and Branham could develop into truly promising pieces, but this package does not keep Miami in the hunt for a title.

Instead, the Heat should look to negotiate a three-team trade that brings back a player the caliber of Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox or New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com