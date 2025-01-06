Heat Secure Sought-After $94.5 Million Forward In Pitched Jimmy Butler Trade
There a few teams in the NBA with the cap space to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler this offseason on his desired max contract.
One of the few organizations that can is the Brooklyn Nets. If the Nets have their sights set on acquiring the six-time All-Star, the safer route is to land him via trade prior to February's deadline. This prevents the risk of the 35-year-old being traded elsewhere and signing long-term with that respective team this summer.
Playbook Sports pitched the following trade between the Heat and Nets:
Heat receive: Cam Johnson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Trendon Watford, draft capital
Nets receive: Jimmy Butler
Johnson is the ideal acquisition for almost every championship contender in the league. He's a 6-foot-8 forward in his prime, averaging 19.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on 49.6 percent shooting and 43.6 percent from three-point range. The Heat's desire to retool rather than rebuild is what makes Johnson such an appealing trade piece.
Bogdanovic, the former Heat draft pick, is also a solid rotational piece. Although he is yet to play this season, the 35-year-old is a consistent shooter from the arc.
The Heat will continue to sort through offers for Butler, likely until they've run out of time. It would come as a bit of a shock if this was the top return, but it's possible coach Erik Spoelstra loves Johnson's skillset enough to push for this move.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Did Jimmy Butler Spark A Trend Of South Florida Superstars Requesting Trades?
Heat Land Elite Defender In Floated Trade Sending Jimmy Butler To Western Powerhouse
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.