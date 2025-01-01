Heat Predicted To Create New Powerhouse In The West By Parting Ways With Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat shutting down the idea of moving Jimmy Butler may have simply been an effort to quiet the noise prior to February's trade deadline.
It shouldn't come as a surprise if the Heat hear out trade offers again once the Feb. 6 deadline looms much closer. Considering Butler's contract does not contain a no-trade clause, the front office is not obligated to only negotiate with his preferred destinations (Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns).
The San Antonio Spurs are an organization that could pick up the phone if Heat team president Pat Riley explores around the rest of the NBA. Fadeaway World predicted the Spurs could land Butler through the following blockbuster trade:
Spurs receive: Jimmy Butler
Heat receive: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2028 First-Round Pick (BOS), 2028 Second-Round Pick (MIN), 2029 Second-Round Pick (LAC)
The idea of pairing any established star alongside generational talent Victor Wembanyama should strike fear across the league. Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks on 48 percent shooting and 35.5 percent from three-point range as a 20-year-old in his sophomore season.
As for the Heat's return in this potential deal, there's much worse out there. Bringing in the forward tandem of Johnson and Sochan already trumps the best possible offers from two of Butler's ideal landing spots (the Suns and Mavericks).
