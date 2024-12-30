Heat Boldly Predicted To Cut Ties With $120 Million Star In Favor Of De'Aaron Fox
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is fresh off making national headlines from a scuffle with Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, but it shouldn't distract the media from his breakout campaign.
Herro is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage, begging the question of why the Heat would consider moving him this season. The reality is they won't, even after years of Herro's name sitting at the forefront of trade rumors.
Just two summers ago, the Portland Trail Blazers were unwilling to deal Damian Lillard to Miami with a package involving Herro. Still, FanSided predicted the Heat trade Herro in exchange for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who would allow them to make a potentially final championship run with Jimmy Butler at the helm.
The proposed trade details are as follows:
Heat receive: De'Aaron Fox
Kings receive: Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, 2026 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
As much as team president Pat Riley would like to contend for a title once again this year, it's not in the organization's best interest. Herro is likely to earn his first All-Star Game selection at just 24 years old while Adebayo remains an elite defender at age 27.
Moving Butler for Fox in a three-team deal would be the more ideal outcome for Miami's front office.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Part With Duncan Robinson In Proposed Blockbuster Trade For Multi-Time All-Star
Heat Linked To Trade For All-Star Guard Through Relationship With Bam Adebayo
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.