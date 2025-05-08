Inside The Heat

Heat Predicted To Cut Ties With Former No. 1 Pick In Blockbuster Trade For $195 Million All-Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is not a premier offensive option, which was proven especially true in the 2025 season.

He averaged just 18.1 points on 48.5 percent shooting in 78 games. If the Heat hope to re-enter themselves into championship contention, acquiring an offensive-minded frontcourt partner for Adebayo is crucial.

One option is to make a blockbuster trade for Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen. Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will cut ties with former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected) in a trade for Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.

Just as the headline of B/R's article suggests, this would be a no-brainer for Miami's front office. After an All-Star campaign in 2023 and a similar level of production in 2024, Markkanen took a step back last season. This is the perfect time to land the 27-year-old Finnish forward, as his trade value is significantly lower than in years prior.

This is why key contributors Sexton and Clarkson are also included in the deal.

Moving on from Wiggins would hurt the Heat's defense, but it would be too hard to pass on this return package. While Rozier, Robinson, and Jovic have contributed to coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation at various times, none of them consistently have a role like Sexton and Clarkson would.

It feels unlikely Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is willing to deal three of his top contributors for this return, but if he is, the Heat should accept with no hesitation.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

