Heat Predicted To Finally Address Backcourt Void Next To Tyler Herro By Adding 17.1 PPG, 6'4" Star
The Miami Heat hoped Terry Rozier would evolve into the long-term backcourt partner for All-Star Tyler Herro. However, it's more apparent than ever there is still a void next to Herro.
One way the Heat could address this is the 2025 NBA Draft, where the Heat are likely to select later in the lottery. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor predicts Miami's front office will use the No. 11 pick to address the guard room void by selecting Oklahoma Sooners freshman Jeremiah Fears.
"Tyler Herro became an All-Star this season, showing his ability as a combo guard. But he needs a backcourt partner," O'Connor wrote. "Fears is a dynamic guard with a twitchy attacking style and a knack for coming through as a clutch shooter."
In his first collegiate campaign, Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 43.4 percent shooting. It's clear he's a safer pick than the likes of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware, who have panned out for the Heat in recent seasons.
"He was one of college basketball’s youngest freshmen, and it showed with his shaky decision-making as a shooter and passer. But he has a feel for shot creation and a handle that lets him get anywhere on the floor, so he may only need time to emerge as a star in Miami's system," O'Connor concluded.
If Fears is available at their selection, the Heat should highly consider abandoning their usual high-risk, high-reward draft approach.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.