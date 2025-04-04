NBA Analyst Boldly Claims Heat Won't Win Title By Adding $194 Million Superstar To Current Core
Despite their recent win streak, the Miami Heat are sorely missing their former franchise cornerstone in Jimmy Butler.
Speculation around the Heat's front office trading for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant is swirling in recent months because of this, especially when considering the growing tension between him and the Phoenix Suns. Most are confident a Big Three of Durant, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo would cause serious trouble for even teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, NBA analyst Nick Wright boldly disagrees with this assessment in a scenario where the Heat land Durant.
"I understand it's Miami," Wright began on First Things First. "Durant is even by NBA player standards super rich. He can go wherever he wants, whenever he wants. He doesn't need to live in Miami to be there a bunch. This team would be drawing dead even if they kept Herro and Bam. That team is not winning four rounds."
The biggest question mark about a Heat Big Three of Durant, Herro, and Adebayo reaching and winning the NBA Finals has no correlation to the Suns forward. Instead, it's how Herro will perform when the lights shine brightest. While he performed at a respectable level in their 2020 and 2022 runs, there's no guarantee he'll perform at an All-Star level.
The good news is, with Durant tossed into the rotation, much of the pressure from fans and opponents would fall on the heavily experienced 36-year-old.
"I understand they could convince themselves. I don't know why Kevin Durant would be interested in convincing Kevin Durant of this," Wright concluded.
Durant can heavily impact any team he is a part of, but what matters is if he agrees with Wright's conclusion on joining the Heat.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Takeaways From Miami Heat's Buzzer-Beating Loss Vs Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Draws More Trouble For Behavior Against Miami Heat
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.