Heat Predicted To Land $197 Million Superstar By Cutting Ties With Andrew Wiggins
The Miami Heat still have two All-Stars on their roster after moving on from Jimmy Butler in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
While Adebayo is not performing at that level this season, adding a superstar this offseason could tap back into that potential. One player of that caliber possibly available is Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, who The Ringer's Howard Beck claims executives are keeping an eye on.
For this reason, ClutchPoints predicts the Heat will land Morant in a blockbuster deal this summer to form a Big Three with Herro and Adebayo.
"Depending on the value of the Warriors' first-round pick and Miami’s own selection, the Heat could potentially package those assets alongside Wiggins and Mitchell to acquire Morant," ClutchPoints' Julian Ojeda proposed.
Although missing out on the opportunity to add one of the Golden State Warriors' rising stars, Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, Wiggins gives them greater flexibility. He can either help them win games now or act as a salary matcher in a major trade.
"Miami’s well-documented pursuit of Damian Lillard during the 2023 offseason suggests they remain in the market for a lead guard. Morant’s ability to push the tempo and create shots would align well with Erik Spoelstra’s system," Ojeda concluded.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.