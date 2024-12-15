Heat Predicted To Move On From Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Thunder's Three-Player Package
The Miami Heat have three choices with veteran star Jimmy Butler: trade him at February's deadline, sign him to a maximum contract extension, or let him walk for nothing in free agency.
Considering the Heat's unwillingness for the latter two, a change of scenery appears the most likely outcome for the six-time All-Star. It's abundantly clear Butler still wants to compete for a championship, vaulting a plethora of teams into the running for him.
This includes the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fadeaway World proposed the following blockbuster trade between the Heat and Thunder:
Heat receive: Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, 2025 First-Round Pick (via Jazz), 2025 First-Round Pick (via Heat), 2026 Second-Round Pick, 2028 Second-Round Pick
Thunder receive: Butler
While Joe, Wallace, and Caruso can all impact the game in different ways, the true appeal of this package is draft capital. Reclaiming their own first-round pick for this year while also acquiring the selection of one of the league's worst teams is appetizing.
However, it's reported the Heat are looking for win-now pieces and equal value in exchange for the 35-year-old. If the front office abandons the desire for immediate talent, these draft picks could prove to be a strong return.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.