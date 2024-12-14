Miami Heat's Desired Return Package For Jimmy Butler Revealed By NBA Insider
The Miami Heat's front office almost never prefers the approach of a rebuild, evident in the fact their last top-five draft pick came in 2008.
The same philosophy applies to their feelings around trading veteran star Jimmy Butler. NBA Insider David Aldridge of the Athletic revealed what the Heat hope to acquire in a return package for the six-time All-Star.
"So if moving Butler brings back players that give Miami more of a shot, the Heat will engage," Aldridge wrote. "That likely means taking back players, rather than a deal featuring a bunch of future picks. Riles doesn’t do rebuilds. (Plus, he’s going to be 80 in March.)"
"They’re not there yet. But, they’re listening," Aldridge continued. "Butler is listening, too. He hasn’t asked to be traded from Miami, but if he stays, he wants the max."
It seems a lot of factors need to swing in the same direction for Butler to see a change of scenery at the trade deadline. None of the teams reported among the 35-year-old's reported destinations (Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns) can offer players of the same caliber as Butler.
The Heat will need to accept a haul of younger players with star potential if Butler is dealt to one of the four aforementioned destinations.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.