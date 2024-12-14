Jimmy Butler Fuels Miami Heat Contract Drama With His Latest Comment
Veteran star Jimmy Butler wants to sign a max contract next summer, whether it's with the Miami Heat or another organization.
The Heat are seemingly reluctant to commit to another long-term contract for the 35-year-old, which would explain the reports of the front office hearing out trade offers. Butler, who is notorious for trolling in response to drama, did so once again on Instagram.
Saturday, the six-time All-Star posted a video in his new coffee shop, where he shared a comical message about his future pay.
“Coming to work today, I’m paying myself the big bucks," Butler said.
Butler is expected to turn down his player option for next season, hitting unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2025. If the Heat are set on not paying Butler a max extension, the smarter approach is to trade him prior to the Feb. 6 deadline.
Reports are pointing to the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns as the four most likely suitors. The problem is none of these organizations can offer win-now pieces the Heat seemingly desire.
Still, the Heat will have no choice but to cut their losses in a few months, assuming they remain unwilling to extend Butler.
