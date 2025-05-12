Heat Predicted To Trade For $105 Million Former Top-3 Pick Coming Off Brutal Playoff Showing
Miami Heat fans would love to see the front office make a serious push to acquire Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but landing a player of this caliber may be far-fetched.
The Heat have struck out on trading for superstars time and time again this decade, highlighted by missing out on Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell.
To lower the expectations, FanSided predicts the Heat to target a trade for Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, who is coming off a brutal postseason.
Green and the Rockets disappointingly fell to the No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors in the first round. The 23-year-old acknowledged his lack of production on multiple occasions, but it's impossible to ignore how big of a role his 13.3 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting had on the outcome of the series.
Houston may determine it's time to move on from Green due to his inconsistency since entering the league. However, trading him to the Heat greatly hinders the Rockets' ability to land a superstar, like Durant or Antetokounmpo.
As a former No. 2 pick on a three-year, $105 million contract, he is the perfect piece to include in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns or Milwaukee Bucks.
His youth and scoring prowess are the aspects of his game that should appeal to the Heat, but it's a mystery as to why the Rockets would want any sort of return package from them. If Houston is willing to deal him to the Heat, it's a high-upside swing that could pay off for years to come.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat Predicted To Pry NBA Champion Away From Warriors In Expensive Free Agency Move
Pat Fires Mercilessly Fires Back At Critics Of "Heat Culture"
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.