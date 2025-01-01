Heat’s Bold Stance On Trading Away Jimmy Butler Ignored By A Top Suitor
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley issued a blunt message to the rest of the NBA: "We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
Clearly this public remark did not hold much meaning to those interested in Butler, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported one of his preferred destinations basically ignored Riley's statement.
"Despite Heat executive Pat Riley publicly denying that Butler will be traded before the deadline," Scotto wrote. "Teams such as the Warriors, who’ve kept tabs on Butler since the summer, will continue to do so before the trade deadline."
While the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets are among the six-time All-Star's ideal landing spots, it's tough to trump a team-up with Stephen Curry and a promising return package from the Warriors. This is why many reporters and sports personalities push the agenda that Golden State is Butler's No. 1 suitor, and almost certainly the most realistic.
The lone issue is Riley generally being against the idea of a full rebuild. The Warriors could offer a return centered around former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins and one or both rising stars, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.
These are all players that can contribute to a winning environment but cannot turn the Heat into serious title contenders.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.