Heat Shockingly Predicted To Land $276 Million Superstar Dealing With Chaos On Current Team

If the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade proved anything, it's that no player in the NBA is truly untouchable.
Following the Denver Nuggets' sudden firing of coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, some are speculating even three-time MVP Nikola Jokic could see a change of scenery in the near future. ClutchPoints' Julian Ojeda predicts the Miami Heat will swoop in and shockingly land the $276 million superstar in a blockbuster trade.
"A potential offer could include [Andrew] Wiggins ($28.2M), Terry Rozier ($26.6M), Nikola Jovic ($4.4M), Kel’el Ware ($4.4M), a 2026 first-rounder, a top-10 protected 2028 first, and 2030 swap rights in exchange for Jokic and Hunter Tyson ($2.0M)," Ojeda wrote.
The reality is this scenario is highly unlikely, as Jokic is yet to speak out about having serious frustration with the Nuggets' organization. Cutting ties with Malone and Booth just weeks before the postseason will certainly have the superstar pondering his future, but there are no signs that directly point to him asking out.
However, let's assume he does for the sake of argument. Any organization would give up a plethora of assets for a chance to land Jokic, and the reality is Denver would be foolish to accept the proposed package from ClutchPoints. The centerpiece of a move for Jokic being Wiggins and a pair of picks is simply nowhere near enough.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and others have the ability to throw franchise-altering players and draft capital at the Nuggets, meaning the Heat's odds in this hypothetical sweepstakes are slim. There's no need to discuss Jokic's possible fit in Miami because it's obvious he can mesh in nearly any system, but unfortunately for Heat fans, this will likely never become more than a dream.
