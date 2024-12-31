Heat Star Jimmy Butler Shares Injury Update Ahead of Anticipated Return
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler expects to play Wednesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Butler, who has not played since Dec. 20 after a stomach bug and subsequent reconditioning, told reporters Tuesday he plans on rejoining the starting lineup. Head coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Butler’s long-anticipated return.
Butler averages 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He’s already missed 10 games with various ailments, including an ankle injury and knee soreness.
It’s been a busy two weeks since Butler last played. ESPN reported Christmas Day he prefers a trade out of Miami; NBA insider Shams Charania previously linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets.
Heat president Pat Riley issued a statement Dec. 26 saying the team won’t trade Butler. He added the constant trade rumors are a “distraction.”
Butler addressed the trade rumors Tuesday, When asked if he wanted to stay in Miami, he replied, “That’s a good question” and said “all of that is out of my control anyways.”
“No matter what I do, somebody is always saying something,” Butler told reporters. “So, like I’ve been doing, I’ll keep my mouth shut and play basketball.”
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +2
VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on the road. Miami has currently won seven of their last eight against New Orleans. The HEAT are 26-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 17-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off an emotional victory against the Houston Rockets, where Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle near the end of the game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Kevin Love
PELICANS
F Trey Murphy III
F Herb Jones
C Yves Missi
G Dejounte Murray
G C.J. McCollum
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle
PELICANS
Zion Williamson: Doubtful - Hamstring
Jeremiah Robinson: Questionable - Ankle
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Nikola Jovic on coming to Tyler Herro's defense Sunday after altercation with Amen Thompson: "All these guys, they're like brothers to me. One thing I learned from back home is that we've got to keep our families together and we've got to stay close. I'm not letting anyone throw my guy around. Tyler stood his ground. Unfortunately, he got thrown out."
