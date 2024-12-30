Mother Of Rockets Player Unloads on Heat’s Tyler Herro Following Viral Fight
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason didn’t participate in Sunday’s viral fight between teammate Amen Thompson and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.
That didn’t stop Eason’s mother from wading into the incident—except she used a keyboard rather than her hands.
Teroya Eason took to X (formerly Twitter) and ripped Herro following the fight. Thompson tossed Hero to the ground after the two bumped into one another and subsequently grabbed the other.
“I’m a gentle giant and I don’t condone violence, but I hate taunting and cockiness and that’s why Amen lifted that man off the ground and tossed him across the court like [a] juggernaut,” the older Eason posted.
Added Eason: “I think Herro should change his name to victim and I don’t feel a thing!!!!!! Goodnight.”
Rockets fans hopped into Eason’s mentions, unsurprisingly supporting both her and Thompson. Heat fans who found the post—or objective basketball fans—criticized Thompson for his reaction.
“Herro did nothing to him that other players don’t do,” one user wrote. "Amen will get tossed for a while. Dumb move on his part. Amen got lit up.”
We’re not quite sure why Eason’s mother shared her feelings about a fight her son wasn’t even involved in. Tari Eason watched the brawl from the sidelines, making his mother’s input even stranger.
Herro and the Heat got the last laugh, winning 104-100 in Houston. The aspiring All-Star had a game-high 27 points and mocked Thompson in the final seconds; broadcast cameras caught Herro saying, “You go home, bro, you lost. You lost.”
Miami and Houston don’t meet again until March 21. If the two teams have another skirmish, we’ll see if Eason—or his mother—physically jump into the fray.
