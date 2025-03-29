Latest Heat Vs. 76ers Injury Report: Miami Without Sharpshooter In Crucial Matchup
Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night without their sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who will be sidelined with a back injury. The veteran guard is averaging 11.0 points on 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Here's the full report:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
SIXERS
Lonnie Walker: Probable - Neck
Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable - Illness
Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger
Joel Embiid: Out - Knee
Paul George: Out - Knee & Adductor
Jared McCan: Out - Knee
Eric Gordon: Wrist
Kyle Lowry: Out: Hip
Andre Drummond: Out - Toe
Kelly Oubre: Out - Knee
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
VITALS: : The Heat and 76ers meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 106-89 in November and 108-10 in early February. The Heat are 73-67 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 28-42 in road games. Only 2 of the Sixers that played in their last matchup will be available to play for Saturday night's game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
SIXERS
G Jared Butler
G Quentin Grimes
C Guerschon Yabusele
F Justin Edwards
F Chuma Okeke
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on three-game win streak: "Look, we've had a lot of, a lot of things happen this year and I do really appreciate the resilience of this group and it's such a beautiful opportunity to face some kind of adversity together. I mean, come on, it's professional sports, so it's, it's not like you know working in a hospital or something, but you collectively have an opportunity to face something uncomfortable, and as long as you don't, like, separate, actually the opposite happens. You come closer together from it. You actually can have something beautiful on the other side of some really hard things in this profession."
