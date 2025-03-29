Inside The Heat

Latest Heat Vs. 76ers Injury Report: Miami Without Sharpshooter In Crucial Matchup

The Miami Heat need to defeat the 76ers in hopes of moving up the Eastern standings, but will do so without veteran guard Duncan Robinson.

Jayden Armant

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night without their sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who will be sidelined with a back injury. The veteran guard is averaging 11.0 points on 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Here's the full report:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

SIXERS

Lonnie Walker: Probable - Neck

Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable - Illness

Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger

Joel Embiid: Out - Knee

Paul George: Out - Knee & Adductor

Jared McCan: Out - Knee

Eric Gordon: Wrist

Kyle Lowry: Out: Hip

Andre Drummond: Out - Toe

Kelly Oubre: Out - Knee

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

VITALS: : The Heat and 76ers meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 106-89 in November and 108-10 in early February. The Heat are 73-67 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 28-42 in road games. Only 2 of the Sixers that played in their last matchup will be available to play for Saturday night's game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

SIXERS

G Jared Butler

G Quentin Grimes

C Guerschon Yabusele

F Justin Edwards

F Chuma Okeke

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on three-game win streak: "Look, we've had a lot of, a lot of things happen this year and I do really appreciate the resilience of this group and it's such a beautiful opportunity to face some kind of adversity together. I mean, come on, it's professional sports, so it's, it's not like you know working in a hospital or something, but you collectively have an opportunity to face something uncomfortable, and as long as you don't, like, separate, actually the opposite happens. You come closer together from it. You actually can have something beautiful on the other side of some really hard things in this profession."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

