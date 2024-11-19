Heat vs. 76ers Takeaways: Jimmy Butler Shines In His Return From Injury
The Miami Heat (6-7) dominated the Philadelphia 76ers (2-11) in a 106-89 victory on Monday night.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Jimmy Butler’s great first-half set the Heat in prime position to win.
Butler showed how essential he is to the Heat’s success in his return from injury. He finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on 66.7 percent shooting and made his only three-point attempt. Several times during his absence, the Heat lacked a star player who controlled the game's pace. They also lacked Butler’s ability to get to the free-throw line for easy points, as he did tonight, making all 13 attempts.
2. Even on an off-night, Tyler Herro’s scoring was essential.
After many games this year where Herro's three-point shooting was the primary reason for his scoring, he still had a solid night despite struggling to shoot. He concluded with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 40 percent shooting and 20 percent from three-point range. Most of his struggles came in the first half. He scored 16 points in the third quarter, which helped propel the Heat in what has been their worst performing quarter of the season.
3. Bam Adebayo’s brief offensive surge came back to earth.
After looking like Adebayo was starting to pick up momentum in the two games against the Indiana Pacers, he struggled massively tonight. He recorded with five points, 13 rebounds, and three assists on 25 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. Smaller guards such as Kyle Lowry or Jared McCain got switched onto him multiple times, and he could not take advantage. He will look to get back on track Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.
4. Dru Smith provided massive value off the bench.
Smith has rarely gotten playing time this season. When he has, his defensive skills are usually on display, but not his offensive skills. Both were on display against the Sixers, as he tallied 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 57.1 percent shooting and 50 percent shooting from three-point range. The most impressive feat was his three steals. Injuries have plagued the Heat's bench rotations, as coach Erik Spoelstra is yet to have a fully available team through 13 games. Smith will look to make the most of his increased role with Jaime Jaquez Jr. missing time due to an injury.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.