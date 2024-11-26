Heat Vs. Bucks Injury Report: Heat Expecting Return Of Starter
The Miami Heat are expecting the return of starting guard Terry Rozier for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Rozier missed the last two games with a foot injury. Here's the full injury report:
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Terry Rozier: Probable - Foot
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Questionable - Knee
BUCKS
Taurean Prince: Questionable - Illness
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Calf
Khris Middleton: Out - Ankle
Marlon Beauchamp: Probable - hamstring
AJ Johnson: Probable - Achilles
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2
VITALS:
The Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and Miami’s third NBA Cup game. Last season, Milwaukee won the series, 2-1, but the Heat have won five of the last six against the Bucks in Miami. The HEAT are 76-53 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-31 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Jimmy Butler
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Duncan Robinson
BUCKS
F Taurean Prince
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
C Brook Lopez
G Damian Lillard
G Andre Jackson
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on rookie Kel'el Ware: “He’s really committed to the whole process, and part of that process is just quiet all the noise. You know, everybody has all these expectations, and rightly so. And you know, if he’s not playing a certain amount of minutes, or if he doesn’t get into the game, that doesn’t mean things are going poorly, you know, quite the contrary, he’s doing a lot of really good things.”
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich