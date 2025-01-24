Heat vs. Bucks Takeaways: Heat Blown Out As Damian Lillard Drops Triple-Double
The Miami Heat (21-22) started their first game during Jimmy Butler’s second suspension with a blow-out loss against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-17) 125-96.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Kel’el Ware is a major candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.
Ware finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and zero assists on 60 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from three-point range. This is the third straight performance where the first-round pick has finished with at least 20 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. The most impressive thing about this run is Ware looks extremely comfortable in this leading big-man role for the Heat. Putting on muscle in the off-season will be key to his continued success, but he should have no issue putting up more performances like this for the remainder of the season.
2. Tyler Herro is the only reliable shot-creator on the team without Butler available.
While bad games for Herro have been rare in his career season, tonight certainly was one of them. He finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and nine assists on 31.6 percent shooting and 30.8 percent from three-point range. With one of Bam Adebayo’s worst offensive seasons, it is no mystery who the opposing defense’s primary goal is to lock down. Even on an off-shooting night, he could showcase his improved playmaking as the Bucks often collapsed in on him, and he found wide-open teammates all over the court.
3. Adebayo has reverted to a more supporting cast role as Ware has moved up.
For several years now, Adebayo has asked about playing in his natural power-forward position because he believed he wasn’t a center. Now the Heat have one of their best true centers in quite some time, and Adebayo continues to put up mediocre performances. He finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists on 41.7 percent shooting and missed all of his attempts from three-point range. The only positive from Adebayo during this large sample size playing alongside Ware is the Heat have been able to secure rebounds much more. Boxing out ware to keep him from crashing into the paint has allowed Adebayo to grab more easily.
4. Terry Rozier is unplayable at this point.
There is no upside offensively or defensively while Rozier is on the court. Last night was one of many examples, as he immediately checked into the game and committed several turnovers, leading to fast-break points for the Bucks. He is uncomfortable playing within a system that looks down upon over-dribbling compared to ball movement. He finished with four points, six rebounds, and three assists on 25 percent shooting and missed all four of his attempts from three-point range.
ESPN Gives Insight About Jimmy Butler's Lack Of Effort Since Suspension
Despite saying his “beef” isn’t with any of the players on the Miami Heat rosters, Jimmy Butler’s poor play since his return from his last suspension hurts their chances of winning.
The Heat certainly are a middling team without Butler, but they were able to give several of their core players for the future a chance to build chemistry and step out of a more supporting cast role they had behind him. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had his first 20-point performance during this stretch. They went 3-4 without him during his seven-game suspension.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, several statistics show that even when he returned, he wasn’t playing close to his usual regular-season standards.
Butler attempted fewer than 10 shots in four of his last five games. He also had a five-game stretch, with no more than 57 points, 42 shot attempts, and 14 free throw attempts. The last time he had a stretch like this was in 2013, in the second season of his career.
In his most recent game against the Portland Trailblazers, Butler took a shot on 14 percent of his touches. It was the third-lowest percentage in a game this season with a minimum of 50 touches. He also passed the ball on 76 percent of his touches, tying his second-highest percentage in a game this year. To make things worse, Tyler Herro, the Heat’s most consistent source of offense, wasn't available. Yet, Butler did not step up when the Heat needed him to.
Over his last five games, Butler has averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 48.8 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range.
After spending the first half of the season on the bench, Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware has finally gotten his chance to shine with his playing time continuing to increase.
The Heat are 21-21, which has prompted coach Erik Spoelstra to lean more into his younger core players for more upside amid Jimmy Butler’s trade talks.
Ware initially was third-string behind Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love. However, Love’s increasing age and less mobility and effectiveness gave room for Ware to start taking over as the Heat’s main backup big man behind Adebayo.
Longtime league writer Steve Aschburner had this to say about Ware in this week's Kia Rookie of the Year Ladder on NBA.com
“The 7-footer from North Little Rock, Arkansas, played little or not at all in Miami’s first 25 games,” Aschburner wrote. “But his minutes have climbed from 6.9 before December to 22.1 this month, and his production has followed: 12.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in January.”
Over his last five games, Ware has averaged 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 52 percent shooting and 39 percent from three-point range.
His last two games were most impressive. On Sunday, Ware finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks on 52.6 percent shooting as he outperformed Victor Wembanyama’s 21 points, 10 rebounds, and one block on 44.4 percent shooting. He held Wembanyama to 2/10 shooting when he guarded him. Ware followed this performance with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks on 47.1 percent shooting against the Portland Trailblazers. He is the youngest rookie center since Dwight Howard to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and zero turnovers.
The ladder has Ware ranked No. 8 after not being ranked all year. If he continues to play this well, it won’t be long until he’s in the top five.