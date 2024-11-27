Heat vs Bucks Takeaways: Tyler Herro Once Again Struggles In Defeat
The Miami Heat (7-8) lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (9-9) 106-103.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro’s hot start to the season has continued to cool off.
After looking like a nearlock for his first All-Star appearance of his career, Herro has had some efficiency struggles over his last few games. He finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 35.7 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Over these last three games, Herro has not shot over 40 percent from the field, and his 33.3 percent from three-point range is his best outing over this stretch.
2. Jimmy Butler has returned to being the Heat’s most reliable offensive option.
After a relatively slow start to the season, Butler is finally starting to gain some consistency in meeting expectations for looking like the Heat’s best player. He finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 50 percent shooting and missed his only three-point attempt. His aggressiveness to get to the free-throw line is a significant reason for this return to form. Over these last three games, Butler has not had less than 11 points from foul shots.
3. Terry Rozier returned to the lineup off the bench and had one of his best games of the year.
Throughout the season, Rozier has had some trouble adjusting to his role and contributing to a winning team. Against the Bucks, the Heat may have found the most optimal way to utilize his skillset. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and no assists on 77.8 percent shooting and 75 percent from three-point range. Rozier is at his best when he isn’t overthinking about trying to fit in, which is exactly what the bench role provides. Unfortunately, most of these points came within the fourth quarter because he hadn’t taken more than four shots entering the fourth. He will build on his performance in the next game against the Charlotte Hornets.
4. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown signs of regression amid his sophomore slump.
Coming into the year, many expected Jaquez to leap in his second season. However, he looks as if he has regressed more than anything. Jaquez finished with two points, four rebounds, and two assists on 50 percent shooting and no shots from three-point range. Erik Spoelstra likes what he sees on both ends of the court from Pelle Larsson and Alec Burks more than Jaquez. Over the last three games, he has not played at least 20 minutes. Last season, he averaged 28 minutes.
