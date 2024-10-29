Heat vs. Knicks Injury Report: New York Potentially Without Key Contributor
The Miami Heat (2-1) are taking on star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (1-2) on Tuesday night at the Kaseya Center.
The Heat have cruised to consecutive victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons while the Knicks are off a six-point loss to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here's the full injury report for Wednesday's game:
HEAT
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Josh Christopher: Out - G League Two-Way
KNICKS
Josh Hart: Questionable - Right Leg Contusion
Precious Achiuwa: Out - Left Hamstring Strain
Mitchell Robinson: Out - Left Ankle Surgery
Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out - G League Two-Way
The possible absence of Hart is a major one for the Knicks. He is averaging 16 points and nine rebounds this season, acting as a major help on the boards with Robinson out for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Love's regular season debut remains delayed due to personal reasons.
Here's what Heat star Jimmy Butler had to say about the Heat's current state following their latest victory.
"We are not there yet, but I think we are in better shape than a lot of guys around the league," Butler said. "We've always taken pride in that. We get up and down. We get after it in practice. We make sure we are sharing the ball, and we've been playing the way we want to play."
