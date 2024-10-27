Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Fans Harshly Mock Appearance Of Dwyane Wade’s Statue

Anthony Pasciolla

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sunday was an unforgettable one for Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

The Heat unveiled their first statue in franchise history of Wade this evening, solidifying him in an elite company. The list of players in NBA history with a statue is slim, but that’s not where the focus was.

The minute photos of the statue made their way to social media, the internet blew up. Not one person is congratulating or celebrating Wade because of their belief in how poor the statue itself is.

“BRO PLS TELL ME THIS IS A PRANK,” one user wrote.

There were a handful of guesses around the pose of Wade’s statue, but the organization landed on the “This is my house!” pose. 

“how does the gear and jersey look more realistic than the face,” another fan commented.

While there's controversy surrounding whether the Heat did justice to Wade with the statue, there's no denying the retired guard's contribution to them. He was a key member of each of the Heat's three championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013. He hoisted the NBA Finals MVP trophy in 2006.

Along with the rings, Wade's resume is highlighted by 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA appearances, and a scoring title.

"Ayooo idk who that is 🤣but it’s not Dwade," a comment read.

Accidentally, Wade was the cause of the most comical moment of the day. As he walked up to his statue, taking it all in, he said in appreciation, "That's crazy, I can't believe that. Who is that guy?"

Fans just had one response to Wade's accidental joke: We're all wondering the same thing.

MORE HEAT NEWS

Heat vs. Hornets Takeaways: Jimmy Butler Recovers From Sour Start To Season

Miami Heat Predicted To Revive Career Of Former No. 1 Pick In Bold Move

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com