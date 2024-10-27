Miami Heat Fans Harshly Mock Appearance Of Dwyane Wade’s Statue
Sunday was an unforgettable one for Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
The Heat unveiled their first statue in franchise history of Wade this evening, solidifying him in an elite company. The list of players in NBA history with a statue is slim, but that’s not where the focus was.
The minute photos of the statue made their way to social media, the internet blew up. Not one person is congratulating or celebrating Wade because of their belief in how poor the statue itself is.
“BRO PLS TELL ME THIS IS A PRANK,” one user wrote.
There were a handful of guesses around the pose of Wade’s statue, but the organization landed on the “This is my house!” pose.
“how does the gear and jersey look more realistic than the face,” another fan commented.
While there's controversy surrounding whether the Heat did justice to Wade with the statue, there's no denying the retired guard's contribution to them. He was a key member of each of the Heat's three championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013. He hoisted the NBA Finals MVP trophy in 2006.
Along with the rings, Wade's resume is highlighted by 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA appearances, and a scoring title.
"Ayooo idk who that is 🤣but it’s not Dwade," a comment read.
Accidentally, Wade was the cause of the most comical moment of the day. As he walked up to his statue, taking it all in, he said in appreciation, "That's crazy, I can't believe that. Who is that guy?"
Fans just had one response to Wade's accidental joke: We're all wondering the same thing.
