Inside The Heat

Heat vs. Pistons Takeaways: Miami's Defense Overwhelms Detroit In Close Win

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) go after a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) go after a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat (2-1) claimed their second win of the season on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons (0-4), 106-98.

Here's a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:

1. Miami's defense overwhelmed Detroit in the close win.

The Heat took care of the ball and made the Pistons pay for their carelessness. Led by the steals of Jimmy Butler (4), Bam Adebayo (3), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (3), the Pistons finished with 16 turnovers to the Heat's nine. While the Heat have always thrived on defense, going a step further to find their identity in it could lead to increased success.

2. The backcourt is not afraid to be aggresive on offense.

NBA fans knew Tyler Herro is not afraid to shoot the ball, but now his backcourt partner, Terry Rozier, is adapting a similar philosophy. Herro (20) and Rozier (16) attempted the most shots on the team, shooting a combined 14 of 36. Despite the mediocre efficiency, someone needs to put up shots. Herro recorded 19 points while Rozier tallied 20.

3. Jaquez had his best performance of the young season.

'Sophomore slump' is a phrase Jaquez is hoping to avoid. His second game of the year pointed in a negative direction, but he bounced back on Monday. The 23-year-old scored 12 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with nine rebounds and three steals.

4. Adebayo may not need to take a scoring leap.

The third game of the year is third with less than 15 points for Adebayo, yet the Heat have two wins. Many were hoping to see the All-Star take a leap on the offensive end following a successful Olympic campaign from the arc. However, it appears there's no need for Adebayo to evolve into a 25-point per game scorer.

MORE HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat Fans Harshly Mock Appearance Of Dwyane Wade’s Statue

Heat vs. Hornets Takeaways: Jimmy Butler Recovers From Sour Start To Season

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com