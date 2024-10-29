Heat vs. Pistons Takeaways: Miami's Defense Overwhelms Detroit In Close Win
The Miami Heat (2-1) claimed their second win of the season on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons (0-4), 106-98.
Here's a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Miami's defense overwhelmed Detroit in the close win.
The Heat took care of the ball and made the Pistons pay for their carelessness. Led by the steals of Jimmy Butler (4), Bam Adebayo (3), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (3), the Pistons finished with 16 turnovers to the Heat's nine. While the Heat have always thrived on defense, going a step further to find their identity in it could lead to increased success.
2. The backcourt is not afraid to be aggresive on offense.
NBA fans knew Tyler Herro is not afraid to shoot the ball, but now his backcourt partner, Terry Rozier, is adapting a similar philosophy. Herro (20) and Rozier (16) attempted the most shots on the team, shooting a combined 14 of 36. Despite the mediocre efficiency, someone needs to put up shots. Herro recorded 19 points while Rozier tallied 20.
3. Jaquez had his best performance of the young season.
'Sophomore slump' is a phrase Jaquez is hoping to avoid. His second game of the year pointed in a negative direction, but he bounced back on Monday. The 23-year-old scored 12 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with nine rebounds and three steals.
4. Adebayo may not need to take a scoring leap.
The third game of the year is third with less than 15 points for Adebayo, yet the Heat have two wins. Many were hoping to see the All-Star take a leap on the offensive end following a successful Olympic campaign from the arc. However, it appears there's no need for Adebayo to evolve into a 25-point per game scorer.
Anthony Pasciolla