Heat vs. Lakers Takeaways: The Miami Heat Embarrass Lakers In Every Aspect
The Miami Heat (10-10) bounced back from being blown out in their last game and returned the favor against the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) 134-93.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
-Tyler Herro outscored the Lakers by himself in the third quarter.
Herro dominated after an inefficient game against the Boston Celtics. He finished with 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 57.9 percent shooting and 56.2 percent from three-point range. He lit up the Lakers for seven threes in the third quarter alone. The Lakers only had 20 points total in the quarter.
-Bam Adebayo was highly efficient for the first time in a while.
Adebayo was not needed as much against the Lakers in a 40-point blowout. However, he still had a great first half when the game was in hand. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on 75 percent shooting and missed his only three-point attempt. His main struggle has been shooting under 40 percent in his layups for most of the season, which is terrible for a center. Playing against a horrendous Laker defense and dominating will hopefully get him to build on this.
-Jimmy Butler returned from his injury and immediately showed how much the Heat needed him.
Butler finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 66.7 percent shooting from the field and made his only three-point attempt. He controlled the pace of the game from the start and complimented Adebayo during his big first half and Herro in his third-quarter explosion. The Heat need him in their schedule during these next few tough matchups.
-Haywood Highsmith helped light up the Lakers from three-point range.
During a franchise record 24 threes, Highsmith was a significant reason for reaching the milestone. He finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists on 71.4 percent shooting and 80 percent from three-point range. He was second only to Herro in threes for the Heat with four of his own. The Heat have benefited from moving Highsmith to the starting lineup. Tonight was one of many where he proved he belongs there.
