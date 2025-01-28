Heat vs. Magic Takeaways: Miami Heat’s Young Core Shines In Double-Overtime Victory
The Miami Heat (23-22) showcase their future without Jimmy Butler in an impressive double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic (24-24) 125-19.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro nearly finishes with a 30-point triple-double.
Herro finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists on 42.9 percent shooting and 26.7 percent from three-point range. He became the This was arguably Herro’s most complete game of the season. He’s the fourth player in Heat history to put up a stat line of at least those numbers behind Jimmy Butler, Lamar Odom, and LeBron James. While this was not his most efficient night from the perimeter, Herro’s improved ability to attack the basket helped keep the team in the game in the first half. Even with his perimeter inefficiencies, he hit a significant dagger from three-point range to secure the Heat’s win in double-overtime.
2. Bam Adebayo finally finished with another dominant performance.
Adebayo finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists on 66.7 percent shooting and didn’t attempt any shots from three-point range. With all of the distractions and missed time from Butler, many expected Adebayo to step up offensively. It has rarely happened, as this was his first game scoring at least 20 points since Jan. 2 and his first time scoring at least 25 points since Dec. 7. Instead of worrying about shots around the perimeter, Adebayo kept his focus on attacking the basket. He had several clutch finishes in the paint during the overtime periods. He will aim to build on this performance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
3. Kel’el Ware is solidifying himself as the Rookie of the Year favorite.
After a bad performance in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets, Ware returned to his dominant double-double self. He finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and zero assists on 87.5 percent shooting and 100 percent from three-point range. Adebayo got his wish of playing next to an actual center as Ware continues to prove the Heat struck gold by drafting him at No. 15. They perfectly complement each other as Ware is a solid perimeter shooter and force defenses to pay attention to both as lob threats. Defensively, Ware gives Adebayo the freedom to roam and switch. At the same time, he remains close to the basket as a solid rim protector, similar to the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. He finished with another solid defensive performance with two steals and one block.
4. Nikola Jovic continues to thrive as the Heat’s sixth man.
Jovic finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 41.7 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from three-point range. The versatility of Jovic has allowed Erik Spoelstra to use him as a point forward capable of taking advantage of mismatches in the paint and being a threat from the perimeter. Another aspect he improved on coming into this year is his defense. While he’s not elite defensively, he provides positional size the Heat have desperately needed these last few years. Spoelstra tried a new rotation today and used a combination of Jovic, Ware, and Adebayo in a new big unit. Through 20 minutes, the lineup was a plus 17, and Jovic thrived with several big plays in clutch moments. The big trio finished the fourth quarter together and played in each overtime period.
ESPN ANALYST SAYS JIMMY BUTLER’S SUSPENSION WILL COST HIM MILLIONS
As Jimmy Butler was set to return tonight from his second suspension against the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat suspended him a third time.
The Heat released a statement explaining Butler was suspended for five games for continuing to engage in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. The team informed Butler he would not start tonight upon his return, and Haywood Highsmith would start in his place.
ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks summarized the actions the Heat will continue to do each time Butler gives them a reason warranting suspension.
“We continue to learn that Miami will do this suspension dance all season with Jimmy Butler,” Marks said. “If Butler continues to give the Heat a reason like walking out of shoot around, he will get suspended. And just like Ben Simmons with Philadelphia, Butler will likely get a good chunk of the money back after it goes to arbitration or gets settled.”
Marks pointed out the key wording in the Heat’s statement would indicate how much money Butler would lose in this five-game suspension. Anything related to failure to render services will cost him $532,737 per game. Because this suspension is indefinite, Butler is projected to lose at least $2,663,685 through the five games he will miss.
This suspension follows his seven-game suspension on Jan. 2, and his two-game suspension ended after the Heat’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Butler’s total losses from suspensions will be at least $5.2 million.
ESPN GIVES INSIGHT ABOUT JIMMY BUTLER’S LACK OF EFFORT SINCE SUSPENSION
Despite saying his “beef” isn’t with any of the players on the Miami Heat rosters, Jimmy Butler’s poor play since his return from his last suspension hurts their chances of winning.
The Heat certainly are a middling team without Butler, but they were able to give several of their core players for the future a chance to build chemistry and step out of a more supporting cast role they had behind him. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had his first 20-point performance during this stretch. They went 3-4 without him during his seven-game suspension.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, several statistics show that even when he returned, he wasn’t playing close to his usual regular-season standards.
Butler attempted fewer than 10 shots in four of his last five games. He also had a five-game stretch, with no more than 57 points, 42 shot attempts, and 14 free throw attempts. The last time he had a stretch like this was in 2013, in the second season of his career.
In his most recent game against the Portland Trailblazers, Butler took a shot on 14 percent of his touches. It was the third-lowest percentage in a game this season with a minimum of 50 touches. He also passed the ball on 76 percent of his touches, tying his second-highest percentage in a game this year. To make things worse, Tyler Herro, the Heat’s most consistent source of offense, wasn't available. Yet, Butler did not step up when the Heat needed him to.
Over his last five games, Butler has averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 48.8 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.