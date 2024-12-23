Inside The Heat

Heat Vs. Nets Injury Report: Jimmy Butler's Status Update For Tonight

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Questionable - stomach

Kevin Love: Probable - Personal reasons

Josh Christopher: Probable - G League

Keshad Johnson: Probable - Two-way

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

NETS

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out - Foot

Trendon Watford: Out - Hamstring

Dariq Whitehead: Questionable - G League

Ziaire Williams: Out - Knee

Jaylen Martin: Questionable - Two-way

De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee

Cam Thomas: Out - Hamstring

Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable - Calf

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -8

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the season, 2-2. The Heat are 80-60 all-time versus Brooklyn during the regular season, including 43-26 in home games and 37-34 in road games.


PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Dru Smith

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F Nikola Jovic

NETS

F Cam Johnson

F Noah Clowney

C Nic Claxton

G Keon Johnson

G Ben Simmons

QUOTABLE

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network on the Heat's loss to the Magic: "Essentially you're talking about five of the eight players in Orlando's mix ... unavailable," Skolnick said on his podcast. "I don't want to hear that Jimmy Butler did not play. It does not excuse what happened in the fourth quarter. The guys on the court should've done enough to close out that game and they did not."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

Published
