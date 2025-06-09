Heat Warned Against Kevin Durant Trade If Suns Demand 21-Year-Old Stud
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is the NBA superstar most likely to see a change of scenery this summer.
The Miami Heat will likely throw themselves in the mix for Durant, especially after team president Pat Riley claimed the team will not run it back. Miami is home to multiple younger players who could attract Phoenix's attention despite other organizations being able to offer stronger returns.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson, and Kel'el Ware are the most attractive trade chips on the Heat's roster, but a recent article from FanSided warned against moving the latest of the group.
"There's only one young player the Heat should absolutely keep out of a KD trade offer. That's Ware," the article shared. "It's not just that Ware has the most potential of all their young pieces; it's that he's so valuable to the team for so many different reasons."
The reasons listed were Ware's Defensive Player of the Year upside, offensive versatility, and the level of unknown potential he offers. The 21-year-old had a limited role in Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation as a rookie, averaging 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting in 22.2 minutes.
Ware flashed star potential on both ends of the floor when given the opportunity. There's no denying the 2025 All-Rookie center, but to pass on a perennial All-Star in Durant because of him may be a stretch.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had an unexpectedly impressive rookie campaign, which led to Heat fans begging the front office to retain him in the midst of trade rumors. While Jaquez could still recover from his sophomore slump, a few years down the road, the public could question why Miami wasn't willing to move him for a superstar like Donovan Mitchell.
Keeping Ware over trading for Durant is a huge risk, which could pay off down the line, or have Heat fans wondering why Durant wasn't playing alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo deep in the postseason.
