Dwyane Wade Grants Ultimate Honor To Oklahoma City Thunder’s Stifling Defense
One of the most significant reasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s success in the past two years is the fact they all agreed on an identity and built their team around it.
Over the last few years, every championship team has had a unique strength on which they could fall back. The Thunder's best advantage is defense. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explains why their defense is already among the all-time greats.
“But you are also watching a team with intelligence,” Wade said. “This is the smartest defensive team that I’ve been able to sit down and watch in a long time. They’re so smart, bro. And they understand what they can get away with as well. If you watch them, they understand what they can get away with and when they can get away with it. So, you have to give credit to this team.”
“When you talk about high hands, when you’re talking about stripping the ball, and when you’re talking about all these intangible things, if you’re not active, you’re not going to get it,” Wade continued. “They do all those intangible things.”
Their defense bounced back strongly after blowing their Game 1 lead and held the high-powered Indiana Pacers' offense in check for the entirety of Game 2. They will be on the road for Game 3 on Wednesday.
