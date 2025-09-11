Hornets’ Sports Betting Night With Miami Heat Pulled, Highlighting Ironic Timing
Sometimes timing really is everything. The Charlotte Hornets had originally circled March 17 on their promotional calendar as Sports Betting Night, coinciding with the return of former Hornet Terry Rozier, now with the Miami Heat. To add even more to the story, that date also happens to be Rozier’s birthday. But if you check their website now, that event has quietly disappeared.
The irony here is almost too perfect. Sports have become increasingly connected to gambling, with betting partnerships now woven into broadcasts, arena signage, and team promotions. The Hornets leaned into that trend with a theme night, only to realize it lined up with the homecoming of a former star who just so happens to be under FBI investigation tied to gambling.
Rozier, a fan favorite during his Charlotte tenure, was cleared by the NBA for any role in a fantasy sports and gambling scandal before being traded to Miami. However, the FBI launched its own investigation that remains ongoing. One league insider told Five Reasons Sports that until it is resolved, Rozier is considered “toxic” in any trade conversations.
The Hornets have not issued a statement explaining the removal, but the optics speak for themselves. Hosting a betting-themed promotion on Rozier’s return, on his birthday, while federal investigators continue to dig into gambling allegations would have been a PR storm waiting to happen.
For the fans, this is a reminder of how closely sports and betting are now tied, and how quickly that connection can backfire when the wrong headlines collide with the wrong calendar date.
What was supposed to be a clever, lighthearted promotion instead became a cautionary tale about just how delicate the balance between sports and gambling really is. For marketers and promoters, it is a reminder that even your best-laid plans can go sideways, and sometimes you really do need to triple-check your calendar, your guest list, and maybe even your player headlines before hitting “publish.”
