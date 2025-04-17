Tyler Herro's Big Game Draws Much Love From Miami Heat Fans
The Miami Heat eliminating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament is a story as old as time at this point. For the third consecutive season, the Heat have ended Chicago’s season before the official postseason even begins.
We can’t start talking about this game without talking about All-Star Tyler Herro, who had 38 points on 68.4 percent shooting.
It was his highest-scoring performance in nearly two months, which is impressive considering his career season. He pretty much dominated Twitter Wednesday night with his star display.
But we have to show some love to the others as well. Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins combined for 35 points, while Davion Mitchell added 15. Mitchell, Wiggins, and Haywood Highsmith kept the defensive intensity all night, illustrated by the Bulls logging just 90 point on the evening.
Miami needs to replicate this performance against the Atlanta Hawks (40-42) on Friday night. The victor will clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and face the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
The loser goes home. Miami is 0-1 all-time against the Hawks in the play-in tournament.
