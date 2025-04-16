Jimmy Butler Provides Superhero Analogy For Pairing With Steph Curry
Former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is having a renaissance in Golden State.
Since being traded over two months ago, Butler has revitalized the Warriors' season. His latest star display was his 38-point performance over the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday night's play-in tournament. He and Warriors star Steph Curry combined for 75 points, with efficient shooting and aggressive play getting to the free-throw line.
Butler used a superhero analogy to describe his dynamic with Curry.
"I think any team has a chance when I'm on it, but I know every team has a chance when Steph's on the team," Butler said. "I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman. I don't know who else is all the villains over there in the Western Conference. But we got a lot of games to win.”
Butler unfortunately never got to be the "Robin" in Miami, as he had to spearhead the Heat's postseason runs as the No. 1 player. His supporting cast of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro just wasn't enough to capture a title despite Butler's historic playoff performances.
Now with Golden State, he has a future Hall of Famer to play aside, alleviating the pressure to be perfect.
Miami is trying to obtain the same success as their former forward against the Chicago Bulls. The Heat are 2-0 against the Bulls in the last two play-in tournaments, eliminating them from the playoffs on both occasions. If Miami wins, they face the Boston Celtics for the fourth consecutive postseason.
The Heat play Chicago Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
