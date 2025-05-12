How The Miami Heat Can Acquire Future First Ballot Hall-Of-Famer
The Miami Heat continue to be linked to two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.
The Phoenix Suns reportedly dangled Durant on the trade block behind his back earlier this season.
The Heat and Suns discussed different frameworks before the Jimmy Butler trade and things are different now. Some reports claim Butler and Josh Richardson were the Heat's offer for Durant. The Suns missed the Play-In Tournament and won just 36 games. The 37-win Heat collapsed in historic fashion in the first round of the playoffs after becoming the first 10th seed to advance out of the Play-In.
Ever since, the word around the league is that the two parties will split up this offseason with a few contenders expected to show interest. Here's a versatile framework for a potential resolution for the two teams.
Heat receive: Kevin Durant
Suns receive: Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, 2029 lottery protected first round pick, first round pick swap in 2031
In this trade, the Suns receive three players who help keep their rotation competitive while getting a couple of draft assets for a 37-year old on an expiring deal. Jovic, 21, is a tantalizing player who can help fill in some of the ball-handling duties left behind.
The Suns don't take on any long-term financial commitments with this framework. Wiggins has just two years left on his deal while Duncan Robinson will be an expiring contract if he doesn't exercise his Early Termination Option in late June. Only about half of Robinson's money is guaranteed through July 8 (when it becomes fully guaranteed). The Suns would have full control of Jovic's future as he will be eligible for an extension this summer.
This is a jumping-off point, but there are different variations that could potentially work. If the Suns were to ask for Ware instead of Jovic because he was a higher draft pick, doesn't have any injury history and is years away from his second deal, the Heat can make that work. Ware and Jovic will both make $4.4 million next season. After that, Jovic becomes a free agent (if no extension is offered) while Ware's contract will be under team control through 2028. The Heat also could use Terry Rozier's $26.6 million expiring contract instead, but Rozier just came off a career-worst season.
Although this is reportedly unlikely to happen, the Heat can theoretically offer up to three first round picks by draft night as well as having access to pick swaps. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson's rookie-scale deals could be used as sweeteners if the Suns have any interest.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Golden State Warriors Star Takes Aimed Jab At Miami Heat
Miami Heat Hilariously Given A New Nickname In Video Game Trailer
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Miami Heat Predicted To Land Two-Time Finals MVP
Alex Toledo | May 8, 2025
It's been reported15-time All-Star Kevin Durant and the Suns are headed for a breakup this offseason.
In an article predicting where different big names may end up this offseason, a Bleacher Report writer forecasted Durant's future and came to a sunny conclusion.
"Prediction: Durant is traded to the [Miami] Heat."
This verdict was reached after examining all the reasons why the other teams reportedly interested shouldn't or won't go after him this summer.
"The Rockets and Spurs have the assets to go after Durant, but both should be prioritizing younger stars to grow with their cores. Durant will turn 37 in September. New York is low on draft picks after the Mikal Bridges deal and shouldn't be in a hurry to shake up what's become a strong starting five led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. That leaves the Timberwolves and Heat as the most likely destinations, although one should be far more desperate than the other," Swartz said. "With Minnesota still alive in the playoffs and Miami swept out in the first round, the Heat should already be placing calls to new Suns general manager Brian Gregory about acquiring Durant."
While the Heat were eliminated in in the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns didn't make the Play-In Tournament. The Heat finished with just one more win than the Suns.