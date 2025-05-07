Golden State Warriors Star Takes Aimed Jab At Miami Heat
With the dust settling on the Miami Heat's season while the Golden State Warriors continue to win with their newest star Jimmy Butler, the topic of "joy" keeps coming up.
After their Game 1 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors' sharpshooter Buddy Hield made sure to give Heat fans a reminder of everything that went wrong for them this season.
"We had to make sure he got his joy back because somehow he lost his joy," Hield said with a smile on his face while using air-quotes. "We're not gonna say where he lost his joy but somehow he lost his joy."
Hield is referencing when Butler told media members he wants to find his joy, which is what kicked off the end of his tenure with the Heat. Since landing with the Warriors, Butler has said on multiple different occasions that he found his joy.
Butler finished the first game of the second-round matchup with 20 points, 11 rebounds eight assists and two steals. In the Playoffs, when Butler plays 40 or more minutes, he's averaging 24.3, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
In the regular season, the Warriors won 21 of 26 games when Butler shared the floor with his new co-star Steph Curry. Now, Curry will be out for at least a week with a hamstring strain, putting Butler back into his old role as first option on offense.
The Miami Heat's season came to an end a week ago after being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
Meanwhile, former Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the conference semifinals after winning a Game 7 on the road as the seventh seed.
Butler, who was traded away earlier this season after a public dispute with management and multiple team suspensions, spoke on his time with the Warriors.
He made a particular comment that caught the eye of some Heat fans.
"It's always good to be wanted and appreciated for your skill set and your talent," Butler said. "Here they welcomed me with open arms and let me be the player that I am and it fit into what they do so incredibly well."