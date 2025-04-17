Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Alex Toledo

Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:00 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Betting line: Heat -1, DraftKings

VITALS: The Miami Heat are lining up against the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in this game, as part of the Play-In Tournament. The winner of this game will advance to the Playoffs and play the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

The Heat and Hawks matched up four times this season. The Heat lost the first two matchups, (110-120 on Dec. 28 and 86-98 on Feb. 24), and won the last two, (131-109 on Feb. 26 and 122-112 on March 27). The Heat are 81-61 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 29-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HAWKS

G Trae Young

G Dyson Daniels

C Oneyka Okongwu

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Mouhamed Gueye

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Hand

Kevin Love: Questionable - Personal Reasons

Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

HAWKS

Trae Young: Probable - Achilles

Jalen Johnson: Out - Shoulder

Clint Capela: Out - Hand

Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Knee

Kobe Bufkin: Out - Shoulder

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well I mean the most important thing about today is that we imposed a will defensively and competitively, you know, on the glass, loose balls, things of that nature. Those will remain true as we get to Atlanta. There will be some different specifics to their team and, you know we'll just have to get to it. Our guys love to compete so I don't think they would like two extra days waiting around to get after it."

Published
