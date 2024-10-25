Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets Saturday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates after scoring during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Game time: 7 pm., ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season as tonight also marks as Charlotte’s home opener. Last
season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now won 11 of the last 13 overall against the Hornets. The Heat are 77-48 all-time versus Charlotte
during the regular season, including 45-18 in home games and 32-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

HORNETS

F Cody Martin

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards 

G LaMelo Ball

G Tre Mann

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Richardson: Out - Foot

HORNETS

Josh Green: Questionable - Achilles

DaQuan Jeffries: Out - Hand

Brandon Miller: Out - Glute

Mark Williams: Out - Foot

Tidjane Salaun: Questionable - Finger

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on the season opening loss to the Orlando Magic: “We played bad. It’s not really anything to that. I mean, that’s, that’s as simple as I can make it. It’s embarrassing, especially on a night like this for the Godfather Riley. "For us, it’s short term memory, I know it’s the beginning of the season, but we don’t want to create this as like a ‘getting used to’ thing. For us, it’s win or misery.”

