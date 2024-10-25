How To Watch Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets Saturday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., ET
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season as tonight also marks as Charlotte’s home opener. Last
season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now won 11 of the last 13 overall against the Hornets. The Heat are 77-48 all-time versus Charlotte
during the regular season, including 45-18 in home games and 32-30 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
HORNETS
F Cody Martin
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
G LaMelo Ball
G Tre Mann
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Richardson: Out - Foot
HORNETS
Josh Green: Questionable - Achilles
DaQuan Jeffries: Out - Hand
Brandon Miller: Out - Glute
Mark Williams: Out - Foot
Tidjane Salaun: Questionable - Finger
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on the season opening loss to the Orlando Magic: “We played bad. It’s not really anything to that. I mean, that’s, that’s as simple as I can make it. It’s embarrassing, especially on a night like this for the Godfather Riley. "For us, it’s short term memory, I know it’s the beginning of the season, but we don’t want to create this as like a ‘getting used to’ thing. For us, it’s win or misery.”
