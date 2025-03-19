Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Shandel Richardson

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +4.5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two contests with each squad winning on their home court. Miami has currently won seven of the last eight overall against Detroit. The HEAT are 72-58 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 32-34 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Jaime Jaquez

F Bam Adebayo

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Tim Hardaway Jr

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Leg

PISTONS

Tolu Smith: Out - G League

Ron Harper Jr: Out - G League

Jaden Ivey: Out: Leg

Daniss Jenkins: Out - G League

Bobi Klintman: Out - G League

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the eight-game losing streak: “This has been one of the biggest challenges of a regular season that I’ve been a part of. And we just have to stay the course. This is the NBA. We’ll have another game on Wednesday night. We have to collectively get our mind right where all these losses don’t have to impact the next game. That is the mental discipline. That is a tough human condition to fight. It’s human nature to stack up some of these memories and let that affect us for the next game.”





Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here